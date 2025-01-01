Thoughtworks was an agile pioneer and we're passionate about engineering excellence. We think deeply about the practices that can help us deliver fast, frequent and high-quality software.
First Light Fusion
First Light is a pioneering inertial fusion company, founded in 2011 as a spin out from Oxford University. Its mission, encapsulated in the statement ‘Fusion power by the simplest means possible,’ reflects its goal to develop a commercially viable path to fusion energy collaborating with other fusion operators.
