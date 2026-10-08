Decoder
AI models designed to spend additional compute on structured reasoning before producing a response are termed as reasoning models.
Rather than generating the first plausible answer, they evaluate intermediate steps and improve performance on complex tasks that require planning, logic and multi-step problem-solving.
What is it?
A reasoning model uses additional inference-time compute to perform complex tasks.
What's in it for you?
Use AI to tackle workflows involving planning, analysis and decision-making.
What are the trade-offs?
Reasoning takes longer, consumes more compute and increases inference costs.
How is it being used?
For software engineering, scientific research, financial analysis, legal review and other tasks requiring multi-step problem-solving.
What are reasoning models?
AI models optimized to spend more computation during inference, reasoning models evaluate intermediate steps, consider alternatives and refine their output. This makes them particularly effective for tasks such as coding, scientific analysis, mathematics and complex business decision-making.
Many modern AI systems dynamically choose between standard models for routine requests and reasoning models for problems that demand greater analytical depth.
What's in it for you?
Reasoning models perform better on tasks that involve planning, debugging, mathematical reasoning, data analysis and following complex instructions, allowing AI to support higher-value business workflows.
They also improve reliability where accuracy matters more than speed. Rather than relying on quick pattern matching, reasoning models produce robust outputs for challenging scenarios, reducing the need for repeated prompting or manual correction.
What are the trade-offs of reasoning models?
The increased capability of reasoning models comes at a cost. They require longer response time and higher token consumption, leading us to jokingly call them "Slower AI".
They are also not the right choice for every task, as summarization, translation or content generation can be handled more efficiently by faster, lower-cost models.
How are reasoning models being used?
Reasoning models are increasingly helping developers debug code, understand large codebases and generate more reliable implementations. They are also used in scientific research, financial modelling and legal analysis, where multi-step reasoning improves the quality of outputs.
Many AI platforms now combine reasoning and non-reasoning models within the same application, automatically selecting the most appropriate model based on the complexity of the user's request.
Published: Oct 8, 2026
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