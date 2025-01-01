What are the trade offs?

Privacy-first is more than a technical strategy: it can also shape product strategy. Take browsers like Brave or Firefox. They block third-party trackers by default, offering a clearly differentiated service from other browser products.

For companies more generally, there are a number of ways privacy-first translates into action. This includes giving users more granular control over the way their data is used, as well as cohort-based advertising, which achieves a level of personalization not based on personal information but instead by grouping together users with similar interests or behaviors.

In the months and years to come, privacy-first may be bolstered by trends such as a move towards zero-party data — only using data that has been willingly shared by users — and decentralized data management, where users can decide themselves what digital data they share, when they share it, and who with.



Although there are many ways to implement a privacy-first approach, data mesh — which distributes or ‘federates’ ownership of data to specific domains — can be a useful way to embed a privacy-first approach in your overarching strategy.