Finding direction in platform maturity

When I started working with internal platform teams, I kept seeing the same pattern.



Pipelines were delivered, shared tooling put in place, documentation published. And still, the friction remained.Teams prioritized delivery over enablement, measured adoption instead of maturity, and shipped outputs rather than outcomes. Few could describe what “good” looked like, or how to measure progress over time.

The ambition was clear: reduce cognitive load, improve developer experience, enable delivery at scale. But without a structured way to understand the current state, those ambitions stalled.



Today, with AI-assisted development reshaping engineering, closing this gap has never been more urgent. The 2025 DORA Report highlights platform quality as a key differentiator: high quality platforms act as force multipliers, accelerating delivery, improving well-being, and amplifying AI’s impact across the organization.

That made me pause and ask: