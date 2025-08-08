Modernization gone wrong: Spotting and avoiding common antipatterns

In one project, a client product team came to us with a strong vision: to build a faster, more intuitive experience that surfaces all key information in real-time. It sounded perfect on paper — users would get everything they needed in one view, with fewer clicks or delays.

However, the engineering team had different priorities. Their focus was backend efficiency — minimizing unnecessary load by updating data only when explicitly requested. Their approach was technically sound, but it clashed with what the product team was aiming for.

A lack of shared domain understanding — amplified by siloed perspectives and the “hero mindset” of isolated initiative — leads teams to solve different versions of the same problem; true clarity comes not from individual insight, but from learning and aligning together.

Both sides worked hard toward a better outcome, but their solutions started to take on a life of their own. Meetings got tense and alignment calls turned into debates. Somewhere along the way, the core problem — what are we solving for and why? — faded into the background.

For instance, nobody was discussing user behavior or the outcomes we actually wanted from the modernization effort. Metrics such as user adoption, completion time or even basic usability didn’t appear in the conversation. Everyone was building their part, but no one was checking whether it all fit together.

After a long period with no delivery, a release was pushed due to pressure from leadership to show progress. It was called a “phased rollout,” but it added no real user value; we had to revisit parts of the experience later under deadline pressure.

That experience reminded us that if teams jump into delivery without clarity on the problem you’re trying to solve, success metrics or user needs, even the best intentions will go astray.