Evaluating decision models for document categorization

Consider a scenario in which thousands of documents require tagging by domain, type or sensitivity. The labels are already known, but a reliable mechanism is necessary to assign the appropriate classification and explicitly indicate instances of uncertainty.

An LLM can do this, but it generates an answer as text. You then need to extract and validate the label, handle malformed responses and deal with answers outside your allowed set. It also spends more tokens generating the response rather than simply making the decision.

Instead, an AI decision model approaches the problem differently. You give it the document and a defined set of choices, and it returns a probability for each one. The output is constrained, uncertainty is explicit and there are less generated tokens.

In this blog post I'll explore how decision models work, my experience using Laya for document categorization, the practical considerations encountered and how its results compare with an LLM (Claude Sonnet).

Understanding decision models

A decision model supports three main question types:

Choice: Select one label from a predefined list, such as billing, support or sales.

Score: Assign a level on an ordered scale, such as customer frustration from one to five.

Yes/No: Make a binary judgment, such as whether an action needs a signature.

Each answer includes probabilities, which makes uncertainty explicit instead of forcing a guess.

Exploring Laya

The exploration started by researching Laya and Jev:

Laya (Convai Innovations) — open weights, locally runnable, with a 512-token context window for English language model.

Jev (TypeSafe AI) — paid model, managed API with support for up to 64,000 tokens.

For this first experiment I used Laya because it could be run locally and is free. After installing the laya package(v0.3.22) via pip and loading its Hugging Face checkpoint, I generated roughly 5,000-word documents across four domains: legal, medical, finance and technology.

I then gave Laya a choice question with those domains as the options as described below: