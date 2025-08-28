Context engineering: How to give AI exactly what it needs

If you’ve spent any time around AI development circles recently, you’ve probably noticed a shift from simple prompting to something people are calling 'context engineering.'

Whether you’re working with Claude 4, GPT-4o or Gemini 2.5, the difference between mediocre and exceptional results often hinges on one thing: how intelligently you design your context window.

What is context engineering?

Context engineering isn’t about stuffing more into the prompt — it’s about curating smarter. Think of it as the art of structuring, optimizing and trimming information so large language models respond faster, cheaper and better.

Instead of dumping an entire codebase or dataset into the context window, Context Engineering strategically gives the model only what matters — the right information, in the right format, at the right time.

Tools like MCP, CaC, and Context Engines are making this easier — bridging data sources to AI, turning codebases into living docs, and creating structured summaries from complex projects.