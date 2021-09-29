DIP: Dependency Inversion Principle

This principle proposed by Uncle Bob states:

“High-level modules should not depend on low-level modules. Both must depend on abstractions ”. "The abstractions should not depend on the details, the details should depend on the abstractions."

But before going into detail, let's talk about some basic concepts to understand the sentences that make up the principle, we are going to iterate over an example and then we are going to apply the principle:

“High-level modules should not depend on low-level modules. level. Both must depend on abstractions.”

For software, high-level modules refer to those that are as close as possible to the functionality of the system. We can associate this with use cases, having a service that is responsible, for example, for processing order, high-level modules could be considered those that encapsulate said use case, orchestrating everything for this use case to occur.

The low-level modules are those modules that are more specific, again with the example, processing an order contains many steps internally, which is not visible to the consumer (inventory review, customer validation, promotion validation, process payment, among others), how it connects to an api, or a query service, is not important globally, but it is fundamental internally.

"The abstractions should not depend on the details, the details should depend on the abstractions"

What is a dependency?

This occurs when one class or function makes use of the methods of another.