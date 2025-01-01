Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Thoughtworks’ purpose is to create an extraordinary impact on the world through our culture and ﻿technology excellence. These reports outline the breadth and depth of our work across ESG (environmental, social and governance) considerations, and highlight the many programs and initiatives we partner on to put our purpose into action.

Our approach is constantly evolving both in the interests of continuous improvement, and in response to requirements of ESG reporting frameworks, these changes are reflected in the way these reports are organized as well as in their names.

2024 Global impact report

Our purpose is to create extraordinary impact. In this report we outline actions taken, partnerships and perspectives evolved over the last year across Responsible tech, DEI, social change and sustainability. With an introduction from our CEO, Mike Sutcliff, and many stories of work with our partners and internally, the report also shares our approach to governance, advancing and retaining our people, and ESG reporting.

2023 Global impact report

This report outlines our actions, partnerships and approach in 2023 across Responsible tech, DEI, social change, sustainability, talent and governance. Combining stories with data and reflections on the progress that's been made, it serves to update our people and our clients about the purpose-led work we do, and our ESG commitments.

2022 Social impact report

This report outlines our efforts in 2022 across Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Sustainability and Social Change, with an introduction from our CEO, Guo Xiao. The report combines ESG reporting with a narrative that outlines our approach and achievements across our material topics.

2021 Social impact report

Our purpose is to create extraordinary impact. In this report we outline actions taken over the last year across diversity, equity and inclusion, sustainability and social change both internally and with our partners.

Earlier reports

We have been reporting on our work in diversity, equity and inclusion since 2018. While less formal than more recent reports, these earlier versions provide context on our approach to diversity, equity and inclusion, sustainability and social change (DEISSC) and share stories of our purpose-led work, that has long been a part of our DNA.
