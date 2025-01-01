Our approach is constantly evolving both in the interests of continuous improvement, and in response to requirements of ESG reporting frameworks, these changes are reflected in the way these reports are organized as well as in their names.
Our purpose is to create extraordinary impact. In this report we outline actions taken, partnerships and perspectives evolved over the last year across Responsible tech, DEI, social change and sustainability. With an introduction from our CEO, Mike Sutcliff, and many stories of work with our partners and internally, the report also shares our approach to governance, advancing and retaining our people, and ESG reporting.
This report outlines our actions, partnerships and approach in 2023 across Responsible tech, DEI, social change, sustainability, talent and governance. Combining stories with data and reflections on the progress that's been made, it serves to update our people and our clients about the purpose-led work we do, and our ESG commitments.
This report outlines our efforts in 2022 across Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Sustainability and Social Change, with an introduction from our CEO, Guo Xiao. The report combines ESG reporting with a narrative that outlines our approach and achievements across our material topics.