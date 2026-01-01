We’re proud to be a Silver Partner
at Devoxx UK 2026
As a community-driven conference for developers, Devoxx UK is the perfect stage for us to explore the future of Java, Cloud, and AI. We are thrilled to support this gathering of minds and contribute to the evolving tech landscape.
Visit our booth
Drop by our stand to meet the team! Whether you want to dive into the latest industry trends, discuss how we solve complex technical challenges, or simply explore what it’s like to work at Thoughtworks, we’re ready to chat.
See you in London!
Our conference sessions
11:00 - 11:50
Nate Schutta
Rich Hickey once said programmers know the benefits of everything and the trade offs of nothing...an approach that can lead a project down a path of frustrated developers and unhappy customers. As architects though, we must consider the trade offs of every new library, language, pattern or approach and quickly make decisions often with incomplete information. How should we think about the inevitable technology choices we have to make on a project? How do we balance competing agendas? How do we keep our team happy and excited without chasing every new thing that someone finds on the inner webs?
As architects it is our responsibility to effectively guide our teams on the technology journey. In this talk I will outline the importance of trade offs, how we can analyze new technologies and how we can effectively capture the inevitable architectural decisions we will make. I will also explore the value of fitness functions as a way of ensuring the decisions we make are actually reflected in the code base.
13:50 - 14:05
Pooja Subramanian
Modernization programs often fail not because of poor technology, but because the business loses interest before any tangible value is delivered. Many architects treat the Strangler Fig pattern as a purely technical migration, but experience shows it is most effective when also used as a risk-management and value-delivery framework.
In this 15 minute session, I will share lessons from modernizing a complex legacy estate consisting of two competing monoliths, where we shifted conversations away from getting to feature parity to providing immediate business benefits using incremental modernization techniques. Key insights will include how to align architectural milestones with business goals, ensuring that modernization remains a continuous journey that survives transformation fatigue. Finally, we'll discuss why this technical evolution cannot happen in a vacuum. A shift in the operating model toward domain-aligned teams is critical to this success. By restructuring teams to own specific business capabilities rather than by technical layers, we create the necessary feedback loops to sustain momentum and turn architectural evolution into a repeatable, value-driven business win.
Nate Schutta
Nathaniel T. Schutta is a software architect and Java Champion focused on cloud computing, developer happiness and building usable applications. A proponent of polyglot programming, Nate has written multiple books, appeared in countless videos and many podcasts. He’s also a seasoned speaker who regularly presents at worldwide conferences, meetups, universities and user groups. In addition to his day job, Nate is an adjunct professor at the University of Minnesota, where he teaches students to embrace (and evaluate) technical change. Driven to rid the world of bad presentations, he coauthored the book Presentation Patterns with Neal Ford and Matthew McCullough, and he also published Thinking Architecturally and Responsible Microservices available from O’Reilly. His latest book, Fundamentals of Software Engineering, is now available.
Pooja Subramanian
Pooja is a technology principal at Thoughtworks with 15 years of experience in architecting and delivering complex software systems. Throughout her career, she has specialized in leading large-scale legacy modernization journeys, helping enterprises move from rigid monolithic architectures to scalable, cloud-native platforms, with a strong focus on domain driven design. She has led multiple co-sourced and distributed engagements across a diverse range of industries, including retail, healthcare, insurance and other financial services.
A frequent speaker at public forums, Pooja has shared her insights on microservices, IoT and architectural evolution at conferences such as the Great International Developer Conference and APIDays.