Mujiruddin Shaikh

Market Technology Principal

Mujir works closely with clients from Indian business houses, enterprises and GCCs to help them achieve their objectives and stay ahead of competition. He works with these businesses in re-evaluating their technology assets and investments, while also providing them with relevant technology solutions. During his 20 years of experience in developing software, Mujir's focus has been the product/ project lifecycle and working with legacy and greenfield developments.

 