Nikunj Gupta Lead Consultant, Product & Platform

I have more than 17 years of experience helping global enterprises in retail, commerce, payments and automotive decide what is worth building, then seeing it through to shipped outcomes. I’ve worked on retail programs across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, from delivering an EMV payments platform for 7,000+ US retail stores to restructuring capacity planning across ten product and engineering teams for a German automotive client.



I’m most interested in the decisions made before delivery begins: whether the case for an investment holds up in the context it’s being made for, not only where it worked first. I build business cases with unit economics and NPV modelling, and I look for evidence that a solution will work here before assuming it will. Lately, that question has turned to AI, where retail is investing at a scale that makes getting it right more costly than ever.

Skills

Product: Product strategy and roadmaps, discovery, OKRs and prioritization, experimentation



Business value: Unit economics, NPV and TCO modelling, business case development, investment visibility



Delivery: Estimation and capacity planning, delivery governance, onshore–offshore teams



Data: Funnel and telemetry analysis, hypothesis testing



AI: AI-enabled product and delivery workflows (Claude, Claude Code)