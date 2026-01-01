Moritz Wilke Lead Consultant

I’m a product-minded generalist who has spent the last eight years working across the entire data and AI stack. Whether I’m building data pipelines, training models, writing production software or setting up cloud infrastructure, I focus on shipping systems that actually solve the problem at hand rather than over-engineering for its own sake.

As a technical lead, I spend as much time with people as I do with architecture. I help teams cut through ambiguity, get stakeholders on the same page and build the kind of engineering environment where people do their best work.



Skills:

AI and data: AI engineering, machine learning engineering, data science and GenAI-assisted delivery.

Engineering and cloud: Data engineering, software engineering, infrastructure engineering and software architecture.