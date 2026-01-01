From monolith to agentic AI readiness

The success factor across all three stages: Organizational readiness

Legacy experts need new tools, not a replacement. The whole workforce needs a path into AI, not just a handful of specialists.

Thoughtworks' enablement model runs 70% through real delivery work, 20% through peer communities, 10% through training, with consultants and client teams working as one team until the client can run independently.

Want the detail first? Download the full solution brief. Ready to talk it through? Book your AI readiness session below.