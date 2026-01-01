Rebuilding and rewiring data foundations for the AI era

Every pharma and biotech organization today wants AI that works at scale to accelerate drug discovery and optimize clinical trials. While 54% of companies have recently completed or are currently in the middle of a major data modernization initiative, many of these investments are failing to deliver a positive ROI.

Traditional "build it and they will come" approaches often result in programs that drag on for years, while data silos persist and accessibility remains restricted. This whitepaper explores a different path: a product-oriented approach that rewires data foundations to align technology, architecture, process, and culture for rapid value creation.