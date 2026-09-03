Why generative AI won't create 10x developers

Code is a mental model, not just output

This loss of individual mastery creates a systemic problem, as software engineering is fundamentally a collective cognitive effort. Yet some engineers seem to have accepted a shift toward coordinating the engineering process rather than executing it. Expecting one person to manage the output previously generated by an entire team is a fallacy, as humans cannot cope with the pace of information, decisions and communication required to effectively design and build an iterative, complex solution.

Software engineering is a social endeavour. The creation of a model tells a story. Design documents can capture key milestones, but they cannot capture the tacit learning that connects cross-functional teams and external stakeholders. This is why swapping team members while this story is being told is almost always disruptive. High-performance teams need to be stable to become effective and efficient; when they are, the shared mental model becomes embedded in the fabric of the organization, not unlike culture and institutional memory.

As Peter Naur argued in his 1985 paper 'Programming as Theory Building', the source code, not the documentation, helps communicate the mental model held by the people who built it. When this shared theory is lost, we call the software a “legacy system.” When GenAI writes the code and silently makes fine-grained design decisions, the software becomes legacy immediately upon creation. Neither the developer nor the agent learns.

Claiming code is disposable ignores the reality of live, complex systems where you have to implement unspecified behaviors, handle interface contracts or work around security and operational constraints. As formal language theory demonstrates, it’s not possible to precisely specify these complex behaviors in natural language. Doing so requires an unambiguous, context-free grammar. We can achieve this through a programming language. Even when code is raised to a higher abstraction like domain-specific languages (DSLs) or formal specifications, developers are still programming, building the model and telling the story.

Because we’re still fundamentally programming, all the cognitive and social constraints required for effective system building remain strictly necessary. As my colleague Valentina Servile observes: “if code is to remain a black box because an agent can do it faster, programmers will just have to increase the structure of their specs instead. At some point, we're no longer replacing programming, we're simply programming in a worse, more ambiguous programming language”.