A practical framework for embracing product maturity

Unlock product maturity excellence with Thoughtworks' DPM3 assessment

Before starting, let us introduce Emily, the Client Head of Product. This client trusted Thoughtworks to build scalable products and coach their engineering teams for the last five years. Since this company had a split between engineering and product organizations, their engineering teams were starting to encounter limits on their impact due to constraints in how these teams interacted with the product organization. The leadership team acknowledged they needed a more mature approach to product development but they kept postponing the product transformation because they wanted their engineering teams to focus on an important decommission project, where the goal was to replace legacy systems with smarter and more flexible systems.

When the decommissioned project was about to end, the leadership started to think about new challenges. As Emily explains: "We are so used to working in a project mode where there's no room for innovation and the engineering teams just need to deliver what was defined. We need to change this, we want to be a value-driven organization, allocate time for planning and conducting experiments."

We met with Emily to support her in this new phase for her five teams and introduced our model to assess digital product maturity. The DPM³ was one of the tools that were used to support this product transformation.

One of the first questions that Emily asked was: What are the benefits of running the DPM³ assessment? Our answer was quite straightforward: This assessment can provide a number of benefits to your team, including:

A clear understanding of the team's current product maturity level.

Identification of the team's strengths and areas for improvement.

Recommendations for how the team can improve its product maturity.

A baseline for tracking the team's progress over time.

Readiness to deliver great customer-oriented products.

The second question from Emily was: What are my teams going to be assessed on with DPM³? We explained to her: DPM³ is an honest team reflection exercise from a product-maturity perspective that helps to improve the following six product dimension:

User-centered

Value-driven

Rapid response

Continuous growth

Steering and governance

Comms and collaboration

At this point, Emily was starting to get excited about it but had more questions.

One interesting question was: How can we run this assessment?

We explained to her: this assessment is run as a collaborative process where all team members of a digital product team share their thoughts and assess the 6 product dimensions. In practice, each participant will assess 6 practices for each product dimension from -1 (Regressive: doing in a wrong way) to 3 (Leading: team is intentionally practicing, performs well and is innovating). To help the team with self-evaluation and self-reflection, each practice comes with objective definitions of what it means to be in each of the levels. In order to make sure that we are increasing the product maturity, we recommend you to run this assessment every six months. This iterative process will help you to reflect on the achievements and the impact of the actions taken.