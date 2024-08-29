Driving technological efficiency and innovation across MYOB

For decades, MYOB’s accounting software has helped businesses in Australia and New Zealand save time and money while providing them with the information they need to make better-informed decisions. Today, MYOB has transitioned into a full-service business management platform, evolving to provide a robust portfolio of solutions to support businesses in areas that will help them be successful and grow, such as cash flow, people management and inventory.

With internal development and integrated partnerships contributing to the growth of the business, balancing innovation while maintaining and integrating existing systems and digital assets can be challenging. The delivery teams were keen to unlock further capacity to explore new product development, while continuing to successfully manage the full breadth of its technology applications.

Understanding and prioritizing the tech landscape

MYOB engaged Thoughtworks, a trusted partner, for an application management assessment of their systems to better understand operations across their growing portfolio. The assessment evaluated the product life cycle, health and risk levels, custodianship of systems, team capacity, processes and SLAs, and the priority areas to address. It also identified the components poised to transition into a managed service phase.

During the pilot phase, we used the assessment model to prioritize the systems for initial action, identifying opportunities for quick wins. After the pilot phase, we expanded the initiative by integrating additional applications. This expansion increased efficiency and reduced the total cost of ownership through streamlined processes, automation and resource consolidation.

Due to the size of MYOB’s tech estate, we broke the assessment into two phases.

Phase 1: Systems operations readiness assessment

In the initial phase, we collaborated with MYOB to define the scope for DAMO™ Managed Services. We assessed systems for quick wins by combining dimensions from Thoughtworks' resilience and stability analysis (life cycle stage, incident quality and security vulnerability) with MYOB's business considerations. Using these dimensions, we assigned scores to systems and provided recommendations for prioritization.



Phase 2: System-level deep dive

In the second phase, we assessed the systems’ health, examining code quality, architectural infrastructure, documentation and the current operational workflow.

The information from both phases was used to rate each system and generate a report on the right focus areas.

Gaining operational efficiency and delivering value

A centralized Thoughtworks team was set up to manage operations, and drive cost savings and automation opportunities. We brought a future-ready digital operations approach, applying DevOps best practices and intelligence-driven measures to ensure that business operations maintained resilience throughout vulnerabilities and unexpected events.

This included:

Automation of tasks to further align the platform with goals.

Visualization of outcome-driven DevOps metrics along with insights for optimal operations.

Adaptation to make the software future-ready and cloud-ready.

The Thoughtworks DAMO™ Managed Services team has assured service level agreement (SLA) fulfillment and improved availability while reducing infrastructure costs with FinOps (financial operations). They are also applying AI analytics tools to enhance efficiency across MYOB operations.

