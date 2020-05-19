Premiere: partnership and agility to evolve a product in record time

Premiere is a TV channel that offers the largest coverage of Brazilian football. With a schedule that includes the exclusive broadcast of the major national championships, Premiere is available on pay-TV and online, via computer, tablet or smartphone.





During the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Globo.com, Globosat, and Thoughtworks came together to tackle a great challenge: improving the Premiere streaming experience and enabling the service for over the top (OTT) distribution.





The break in the usual programming of the main Brazilian championship during the World Cup was the ideal time to carry out the update and surprise the user base with a new product with the return of the championship games. However, this had to be done within a maximum of five weeks, to ensure that the user’s experience was not compromised with the transition between the old and the new platform.





With a product, technology and design team distributed among three companies, a focus on building a collaborative partnership, agility, and a great user experience were crucial to succeed in the product update.





The first step was to fully understand the goals and expected results to build a unique vision of what would be accomplished in the next five weeks. The lean inception technique made it possible to understand Premiere, to build a vision of the final product to be built, to align expectations and to promote integration among the three companies as a single team.