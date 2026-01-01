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Webinar

From monoliths to modern services

A roadmap for state government

 
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From legacy complexity to composable outcomes

 

Modernize state government services, eliminate operational backlogs, and meet emerging compliance standards without the high cost and failure risk of a traditional legacy replacement. Technology leaders from Thoughtworks and Google Public Sector convened a strategic briefing session to examine how state and local agencies are transitioning from rigid monoliths to modern, composable architectures.

Modernize without risk

 

Incrementally upgrade core legacy systems while keeping critical public services online and secure.

Unlock practical enterprise AI

 

Learn how agentic AI on automates complex workflows, policy reviews, and constituent interactions.

 

Execute with confidence

 

Adopt a proven, phased roadmap that delivers tangible mission outcomes in rapid 90-day cycles.

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From monoliths to modern services: A roadmap for state government

 

State and local agencies face a critical convergence of pressures, including aging core infrastructure, a retiring technical workforce, and strict regulatory and compliance mandates.

 

In this recorded strategy briefing, Thoughtworks and Google Public Sector outline how SLED leaders can take a composable approach to modernization. By deploying incremental migration patterns and wrapping existing systems with modern user experience and API layers, presenters demonstrated how agencies can deliver AI-driven digital front doors in months while keeping underlying systems operational and secure.

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Our session experts

Nilanjan Sengupta
 

Head of Public Sector & Healthcare, Americas, Thoughtworks

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Mike O'Brien


Public Sector Growth and Consulting Leader, Thoughtworks

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Mike Snodgrass
 

AI Specialist, Google Public Sector

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The composable agency: Architecting the future of autonomous public service

Go deeper with the companion white paper to our webinar: a blueprint for composable government with governed data, responsible AI, and a 3/3/3 roadmap.

Read white paper

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