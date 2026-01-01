India transformed global payments with UPI, proof of what's possible when world-class talent meets strong digital public infrastructure. The same foundation now gives India the opportunity to build its own sovereign AI ecosystem.

Join us as we explore how domestic capability and global partnerships can shift the narrative from catching up to leading the global AI landscape. Experts from Thoughtworks, NVIDIA, Sarvam AI and Dell Technologies will share perspectives on what it will take to get there.

Event details

Date: September 17, 2026

Time: 4:30 PM onwards, followed by drinks and dinner

Venue: The Grand Ballroom, Grand Hyatt Mumbai Hotel & Residences

Why attend?

Hear from leaders across the AI ecosystem as they explore the opportunities and challenges ahead. You'll gain insights on:

What AI sovereignty means for enterprises and India's digital future.

Building trusted partnerships across the AI stack, from compute and infrastructure to enterprise applications.

The role of digital public infrastructure in accelerating AI innovation.

Practical strategies for building secure, scalable and future-ready AI capabilities.

We look forward to welcoming you to an evening of insights, networking and discussions on shaping India's sovereign AI ecosystem.

Register your interest

As this is an invitation-only event, registrations are subject to confirmation based on available capacity.