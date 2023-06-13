Bayer scientists optimize decision processes in preclinical drug development

Bayer is one of the world’s largest life sciences companies, specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of products in health care and agriculture.

Pharmaceuticals is a highly regulated industry, and the drug development process involves numerous stages that are vital to ensuring safety and efficacy. For each potential drug, Bayer scientists must conduct extensive tests in controlled lab conditions before potentially advancing any product for testing in humans.

The review of this preclinical data – which historically could be spread across multiple systems – and study reports that could total as many as 1500 pages was difficult, time consuming and a potential risk to product development timelines.

To address these challenges and leveraging the latest digital technologies from AWS, Bayer built a new modern data platform for its preclinical data. Following Bayer’s vision “Health for all, Hunger for none”, new capabilities have been created to increase speed and accuracy of the drug development pipeline and with this to improve patient outcome.

A modern data platform built on AWS

In collaboration with Thoughtworks, Bayer developed a modern data platform hosted on AWS cloud using native AWS managed services to:

Access preclinical data and results from various internal data sources in a single place

Create and uphold a more structured approach to data management

Enable effortless searches of existing data sets and past studies

Help data interpretation through tailor-made visualizations

Remain compliant with the industry’s strict regulations

The new data platform PRINCE (Preclinical Information Center) acts as a one-stop shop for all preclinical data, uniting previously siloed data sources. “Having a single access point with unified data that can be customized when needed saves a lot of time,” explains Verena Ziegler, Head of Genetic & Computational Toxicology at Bayer.

The primary data product contains the results from thousands of toxicology studies alongside in vitro and in vivo bioassay data and compound information. Users have access to structured and unstructured information, whether they’re accessing the historical database through APIs, dashboards, or the platform’s search interface – enabling researchers to inform their work with what has been done and learned before.

With greater control over, and visibility into, the company's preclinical data, Bayer teams can make greater data-driven decisions throughout the drug development process to ensure cross-functional access and reduce inefficiencies. "PRINCE represents a major milestone in the digitalizing of our preclinical data domain," says Jonas Münch, Head of IT for Safety & Pharmacology at Bayer. "We think that it can serve as a blueprint for a future domain-centric decentralized data landscape in R&D".