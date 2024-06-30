Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
How mixed reality can revolutionize aircraft maintenance
Mixed reality technology is opening up new horizons in aviation

 

The complexity of modern aircraft and the demand for efficiency has driven aviation’s evolution towards more digital and interconnected practices, particularly in the high-stakes realm of aircraft maintenance. 
 
Integrating mixed reality (MR) technologies in aircraft maintenance can significantly enhance efficiency, quality and speed for technicians, managers and executives. By helping technicians get their work done faster, with a higher degree of safety, MR tech can reduce flight delays and allow more revenue-generating time for aircrafts. 
 
In this article, explore the full extent of MR’s potential to transform aircraft maintenance, along with insights on how it will change the future of airline operations.

Simplify complex tasks

MR provides real-time, step-by-step visual guides and overlays information directly onto the field of view for more precision and efficiency.

Improve decision-making

MR systems collect data and provide deep insights faster than ever before into operational efficiency, maintenance schedules and compliance with safety regulations.

Interactive training

Create an immersive training environment with MR to practice tasks in a virtual setting and replicate a wide range of real-world scenarios – without costly risk.

About the author

Robert Drotar

Industry Principal, Thoughtworks

For over twenty-two years, Rob has worked in senior leadership positions in airport operations, merchandising and fulfillment, and product management. For most of his career in roles at Hewlett-Packard Enterprise and SITA, Rob has been focused on helping airlines make better use of technology.

 

As a member of the Thoughtworks Air Travel team, Rob helps organizations to optimize their operations, create efficiencies and develop deeper connections with their customers.

