How mixed reality can revolutionize aircraft maintenance

Robert Drotar Industry Principal, Thoughtworks

For over twenty-two years, Rob has worked in senior leadership positions in airport operations, merchandising and fulfillment, and product management. For most of his career in roles at Hewlett-Packard Enterprise and SITA, Rob has been focused on helping airlines make better use of technology.

As a member of the Thoughtworks Air Travel team, Rob helps organizations to optimize their operations, create efficiencies and develop deeper connections with their customers.