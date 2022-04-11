Data Mesh: Tackling five of the aviation industry’s biggest data challenges

Today, every interaction, every system, every touchpoint, and every sensor generate vast quantities of data. And there are very few industries that generate more of it than aviation.

The average commercial aircraft can generate as much as 20 terabytes of data per engine for every hour that it’s in flight. Multiply that by the total engine hours accumulated across an international fleet, add in a myriad of other passenger and airport data, and it’s easy to see why managing and getting maximum value from data have become such significant challenges for today’s airlines.

From detailed performance information to valuable passenger insights, aviation companies understand the value trapped within those vast volumes of data. However, with such a wide variety of sources to manage, and new capabilities needed to translate them into actionable insights, realizing that value isn’t easy.

That’s where Data Mesh comes in. Data Mesh is an analytical data architecture and operating model where data is treated as a product and owned by the teams closest to it. Instead of a single, central team handling every data-related request and managing everything, different domains are responsible for managing their own data products. A bare minimum is centralized to enable safe use and easy access to data across an organization, while empowering domain teams to innovate locally, however they choose.

It’s quickly rising in popularity in industries where organizations must manage and integrate data across diverse domains — just like aviation. Here’s a look at how the architecture approach is helping airlines and aircraft manufacturers tackle five of their biggest and most persistent data challenges.