A bold new chapter for UK payments infrastructure: What’s next?

On 15 July 2025, the Bank of England issued a statement entitled A New Approach to Retail Payments Infrastructure. As part of this statement, the Bank of England and HMT announced a new delivery model and way forward for the UK’s retail payments infrastructure — a move widely welcomed across the industry.

This marks a decisive shift toward a more collaborative and constructive approach to designing and delivering next-generation payment systems. Building on the foundations laid by the National Payments Vision, the announcement reflects months of engagement between public authorities, industry participants and the Payments Vision Delivery Committee (PVDC). This marks a new beginning with a unified approach for delivery.