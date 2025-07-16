Unpacking Mastercard’s take on today's payments landscape

The payments industry is at a pivotal moment, moving beyond simple transactions to a complex intersection of traditional and decentralized finance. This evolution is driven by three distinct yet interconnected forces:
Agentic commerce (as championed by industry giants like Mastercard in a recent information session for investors), which envisions a future where AI-powered digital assistants autonomously execute complex purchases on our behalf — from booking an entire holiday to managing business procurement.
Stablecoins — digital currencies pegged to traditional assets like the dollar — being strategically integrated to act as a stable bridge, aiming to make digital transactions faster, cheaper and programmable.
Purpose-built digital assets like XRP, which challenge the status quo and aim to dismantle the slow and costly infrastructure of cross-border payments.
The promise of what I like to call an "algorithmic handshake" between AI agents, programmable money and high-speed ledgers is immense: drastically lower transaction costs, near-instant settlement, greater financial inclusion and entirely new business models built on automated value exchange.
However, this technological leap carries equally significant challenges. Intelligent agents will need to be integrated with legacy banking systems, a minefield of regulatory uncertainty must be navigated,steps will need to be taken to secure systems from new forms of AI-driven fraud, and clear accountability when an algorithm makes a financial mistake will need to be established.
In short, navigating this new landscape requires more than just technological adoption; it demands a deliberate and responsible blueprint for the future of commerce.
Agentic commerce: Orchestrating transactions with intelligent AI
Mastercard's vision for agentic commerce, powered by initiatives like Agent Pay (launched in collaboration with partners like Microsoft), envisions a world where AI platforms act as intelligent agents, shopping and completing transactions on a consumer's behalf. This isn't just about simple one-click buys; it's about automating complex, multi-step purchases like travel itineraries or securing highly anticipated concert tickets as soon as they become available. Visa is also engaging in similar "intelligent commerce" initiatives, underscoring a wider industry shift.
At its core, agentic commerce relies heavily on sophisticated AI models that understand user intent coupled with robust tokenization technology. Tokenization is, in fact, even more critical here, safeguarding sensitive payment credentials as AI agents interact with various merchant systems. This demands highly secure API designs, resilient data pipelines for real-time decision-making and advanced fraud detection mechanisms that can adapt to AI-driven transaction patterns.
The benefits of agentic commerce
Agentic commerce has the potential to deliver significant benefits to businesses and their customers. They include:
Enhanced user experience. Agentic commerce has the potential to offer unparalleled convenience for consumers, offloading tedious tasks and providing personalized recommendations.
Expanded commerce opportunities. For businesses, it will become easier to tap into new segments and different kinds of transactions. In turn, this may lead to increased conversion rates.
Increased value for payment networks. Drives a massive surge in transaction volume from automated consumer, B2B, and machine-to-machine (M2M) payments. This boosts revenue and solidifies the network's essential role in providing the core tokenization and security services that power this new economy.
- Radical efficiency gains. For consumers, it automates complex tasks like travel booking and routine shopping while finding the best prices. For businesses, it streamlines entire workflows like procurement and expense management, drastically cutting operational costs and freeing up employees for strategic work.
Agentic commerce challenges
Despite the benefits, agentic commerce does pose challenges — some of which are technical, others cultural and legal:
Security and trust. Ensuring AI agents act in the consumer's best interest requires rigorous security, auditability and clear accountability frameworks.
Data privacy. Robust data governance and privacy-by-design principles are paramount as AI agents handle sensitive data.
Regulatory ambiguity. The legal and ethical implications of autonomous financial agents demand new regulatory frameworks.
- Integration complexity. Connecting diverse AI platforms with legacy payment infrastructure is a significant engineering challenge.
The recent launch of services like Mastercard's Agent Pay and Visa's 'intelligent commerce' initiatives confirms that agentic commerce is no longer a future concept but a present-day reality. However, from our perspective, these moves also highlight a dangerous gap: the industry's preparedness for the profound ethical, security, and liability challenges is lagging far behind its technological ambition. We believe the industry is not yet equal to this challenge because critical issues like algorithmic transparency and accountability are still being treated as peripheral risks to be managed, rather than core principles to be designed for.
Therefore, our perspective is that the only way forward is through trust by design.
This approach rejects the idea of consumer education as a separate manual or policy, and instead embeds transparency and control directly into the product experience. It means creating systems where users can intuitively ask 'why' a decision was made and set explicit financial and ethical guardrails that the AI must obey. Ultimately, the long-term success of agentic commerce will hinge not on the cleverness of the AI, but on this unwavering commitment to building a verifiable, human-centric partnership between a person and their digital agent.
The rise of stablecoins
The rise of stablecoins is another transformative force. Mastercard, through strategic partnerships with MoonPay, Fiserv, Paxos, and Circle, is actively integrating stablecoins into its vast global network. The goal is to leverage their scale to become a crucial "connective tissue" providing global acceptance, security and compliance.
Integrating stablecoins into traditional payment rails involves building seamless "on/off ramps" for fiat-to-stablecoin conversions. This requires expertise in blockchain interoperability, secure wallet integration and robust APIs that abstract away crypto complexities for mainstream users. Architecturally, this means designing systems to handle both fiat and blockchain transactions securely and at scale.
The benefits of stablecoins
So, what are the main benefits of stablecoins for mainstream banking institutions like Mastercard?
Faster and cheaper payments. Stablecoins can provide near-instant, low-cost transactions, especially for cross-border payments.
Financial inclusion. They can provide a stable, accessible digital currency for the underbanked.
Programmable money. Smart contracts enable new business models and automated financial flows.
Reduced friction and innovation. Stablecoins can make it easier for crypto holders to transact.
Stablecoin challenges
Despite the benefits, integrating stablecoins into existing and established processes and infrastructure will be challenging.
Regulatory uncertainty. The lack of a harmonized global regulatory framework remains a significant hurdle.
Interoperability and security. Ensuring seamless interaction between different blockchains and mitigating smart contract risks are complex technical challenges.
Scalability and trust. Underlying blockchains must handle global payment demands, and building public confidence is crucial.
Mastercard's positioning here is clear: they are seeking to act as the connective tissue between the traditional and decentralized financial worlds. Their partnerships with key crypto players like MoonPay, Fiserv, Paxos, and Circle are not just exploratory; they are foundational to building the on/off-ramps necessary for mainstream adoption.
The focus remains on leveraging their network to solve the "last mile" problem for crypto by providing a frictionless user experience. However, the hurdles are real. Behind the scenes, complexities around foreign exchange, regulatory compliance and final settlement remain significant barriers to stablecoins becoming a ubiquitous payment method.
Competition and disruption from XRP
The conversation isn't complete without considering assets like XRP. XRP is the native currency of the XRP Ledger (XRPL), which is purpose-built for fast, low-cost cross-border payments. By acting as a "bridge currency," it directly challenges the inefficiencies of traditional correspondent banking.
XRP leverages a consensus mechanism that settles transactions in seconds with minimal fees, far outperforming traditional methods. Its architecture is designed for speed and scalability, presenting a direct competitive threat to the cost and speed of existing cross-border rails.
XRP’s potential impact on Mastercard and Visa
There are a number of ways XRP may impact established players like Mastercard and Visa. In particular, we may see it exert considerable competitive pressure. It could:
Disrupt cross-border revenues. XRP's core proposition directly competes with services like Mastercard Move. Widespread adoption for remittances and interbank settlements could erode the fee structures of traditional card networks.
Initiate a shift in incumbents' value propositions. XRP's ability to facilitate direct value transfer without multiple intermediaries challenges the traditional payment flow model.
While XRP might well be viewed as a threat, it's also possible that it could be a catalyst for evolution and strategic alignment in this field. For instance, its rise could lead to:
Accelerated innovation. The threat from viable alternatives like XRP forces incumbents to accelerate their own digital asset innovations.
Opening up the potential for integration. Mastercard and Visa could leverage their immense network effects and regulatory expertise to become the primary on/off-ramps and infrastructure providers for digital assets like XRP.
Renewed focus on core strengths. The rise of digital currencies may reinforce the card networks' focus on their core business: providing secure and widely accepted consumer payment rails while adapting their B2B services.
Navigating the future
This analysis aligns with Thoughtworks' public stance on financial technology innovation. From our vantage point, the convergence of agentic commerce, stablecoins, and the disruptive potential of cryptocurrencies like XRP represents a pivotal moment for digital transformation. Our experience in building complex, resilient systems uniquely positions us to help organizations navigate these waters.
There will be a few things that will be crucial for financial organizations in the months to come:
Strategic architectural design. Building modular, scalable and secure platforms that can evolve with the rapid pace of technological change.
Robust and secure engineering. It will become necessary for financial institutions to prioritize security, reliability and data integrity from the ground up — especially given the increased attack surface.
Responsible AI and ethical design. Ensuring AI agents are designed with transparency, accountability and clear ethical guidelines.
Cross-functional expertise. Blending deep expertise in payments, AI/ML, blockchain, data engineering and user experience design.
Experimentation and iteration. Using an agile approach to discover viable use cases and build trust through incremental delivery.
Realizing the full potential of these technologies requires more than just technological capability. It demands a holistic approach that addresses the intricate interplay of technology, regulation, security and human trust.
This needs to be done with intelligence, empathy and a commitment to technology excellence.