Telco retail stores are weathering the toughest storm in decades, facing pressure from various corners.

The telco retail industry is not just dealing with temporary store closures but the additional blow of customers preferring digital and contactless options. Voice and messaging continue to diminish, while over-the-top (OTT) media services such as Facebook, Netflix, Amazon and others cannibalize staple offerings.

This is reflected in how brands are switching to only-digital channels to cater to the surge in online traffic. 74% of the new retail businesses registered since April 2020 were not brick and mortar.

In a highly mature market, physical sales channels represent up to 45% of the total OPEX of a telco operator. Spiralling costs aside, only a third of telco customers believe their telecom provider understands them. Nearly half of them think their provider is hiding behind ‘bad’ technology.

This trend places telco retailers under immense stress to improve returns per square foot, improve personalized interactions and increase average order value per customer.

To overcome these challenges and emerge successful in the post-pandemic world, telco retailers need to think of unconventional ways to leverage technology. They need to find digital solutions that achieve instant gratification, address consumer polarization, compete with technology strengths of new entrants and embrace the entropy in the ecosystem.

In many ways, this has already begun.

Retailers are experimenting with store formats that are future proof, giving them an edge over competition. Alibaba’s HEMA stores have been exemplary on this front. HEMA stores are experience centres, e-commerce fulfillment centers, restaurants of the future, cashierless checkouts — all rolled into one.

We, at Thoughtworks, believe technologies like IoT sensors, personalization analytics, till-less stores, digital wallets, etc. will drive the future of telco retail. Here’s our view of the future within the context of the Thoughtworks Looking Glass Report. The report identifies various lenses businesses can use to frame how they view and use tech in 2021. We have chosen four of those lenses for our narrative.