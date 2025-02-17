Managed services at Thoughtworks are evolving rapidly. While DAMO™ (Digital application management and operations) Managed Services officially came to life in 2024, our community is set to expand even further in 2025. This growth means more career opportunities, exciting projects, and an increasing demand for talented professionals to join our team.

To help candidates navigate our hiring process and prepare for interviews, we spoke with Heytor Terra, Recruiter for the Americas at Thoughtworks and Diego Vital, Service Delivery Manager. They shared insights into what we look for in candidates, how to stand out in the selection process and what it means to be part of our managed services community.