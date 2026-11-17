Start with the risk, not the architecture

What happens to your organization when an AI provider raises its prices, changes its terms or stops serving a region?

We've been there ourselves. Our developers were using Cursor across several projects, and they liked it. Then its pricing changed, and the new costs no longer worked for us. We had alternatives, including GitHub Copilot and Claude Code, but switching took more than a new subscription. We had workflows to migrate, developers to bring along and disruption to manage across projects.

That experience raises a question for enterprise leaders. Which parts of your AI capability must remain under your control, and which can you safely leave to a provider?

Sovereignty is about reducing the risks that matter to your organization: regulatory exposure, supplier dependency, loss of proprietary knowledge, cost volatility or losing a critical service when circumstances change.

Sovereignty depends on what you’re protecting

“Sovereign AI” means very different things depending on who’s asking. At a national level, technological sovereignty often means being able to build or control essential technologies, infrastructure, services and data, while relying less on others, including rivals, to supply them.



For an enterprise, the scope is usually narrower and more practical. A bank typically cares first about controlling sensitive information and managing third-party AI risk. A multinational organization, meanwhile, needs to know which data, models or services it can move between countries or regions.

A public-sector organization treats continuity of access to compute as a strategic requirement. A retailer may decide that the main risk is cost concentration rather than physical control of infrastructure.

A system can be portable and still not sovereign enough for a particular workload. You might switch model providers easily and still face unacceptable jurisdictional exposure. Equally, a system can depend heavily on a managed cloud provider and still provide adequate sovereignty if its contractual, technical and operational controls match the risk.

Sovereignty is rarely all-or-nothing. The useful question is “Sovereign enough for what?”

Decide what you must control, what you should control and what you can rent

We look at each workload rather than write a single sovereignty policy for the whole organization.

Must control covers anything where losing control would create an unacceptable regulatory, security or continuity risk. That could include highly sensitive data, encryption keys, critical business rules, audit evidence or any workload where provider outage would stop an essential service.

Should control covers capabilities that set you apart or would be expensive to recreate. Enterprise knowledge, evaluation suites, prompts, agent skills, policies, workflow logic and reusable connectors often belong here. No regulator may require you to hold them, but letting them become inseparable from one provider creates a real strategic dependency.

Can rent covers capabilities where depending on someone else is acceptable: the market offers sufficient alternatives, switching is manageable and the workload is not materially exposed if the provider changes. For many organizations, general-purpose model inference and cloud compute will land here, at least for some workloads.