Generative AI has reshaped business over the last two years. It creates, reasons and automates. But the current path of classical AI is hitting a wall: real limits on energy, compute power and reliability.

Throwing more power at existing systems will not open up the next level of value. We need a new way to solve problems that classical computers cannot handle: extreme optimization, uncertainty and physical complexity. Quantum computing is that answer. It is moving from a science experiment to real engineering.

Leaders face two immediate realities. The first is defense. You cannot ignore the security risk: bad actors are harvesting encrypted data now to decrypt it later, so you need to secure your digital foundations today. The second is offense. You need a strategy to build quantum capabilities now.

Leaders who treat this as both a security priority and a growth engine will capture the market. Analysts estimate this market could be worth $1.3 trillion by 2035.