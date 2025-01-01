Principles: a time for reflection and action

Social and racial injustice has for centuries been deeply entrenched in the mechanisms that govern political and economic activity. But recent events, such as the disproportionate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on low-income and marginalized communities globally, and the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in the United States, have thrust longstanding inequalities into the international spotlight in an unprecedented way. This has forced us, as a society, as a company, and as individuals, to ask - what role are we playing in perpetuating inequality, and what steps can we take to address it?

Our response to these questions begins with our foundation: building and strengthening a culture of awareness and empathy that acknowledges these dynamics. Internally, we make it clear that racial equity is an organizational and cultural requirement, not a pipeline problem; and that equality must be manifested in advancement opportunities as well as representation.

Externally, we deepen connections with our partners in social movements, emphasizing that we stand with them in solidarity and service, to learn where we, as technologists, can create the most impact. Our partnerships have enabled programs to address police misconduct and protect the rights of female domestic workers, as well as supporting education for all - to give just a few examples. Above all, we recognize that there will always be more we can do to contribute to change - and more voices that deserve to be heard.