Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Ask Tai
Ask Tai
Podcast title Image

Building Products with Purpose

Pragmatism in practice podcast Back
Podcast host Tania Salarvand | Podcast guest Natalie Hollier
September 12, 2019 | 15 min 41 sec
Read transcript Right Icon

Listen on these platforms

iTunes URL Spotify URL

Brief summary

Natalie Hollier, Global Head of Product Innovation at Thoughtworks, explores building products with purpose and what we can do as individuals and organizations to build more responsible businesses as a force for good for the world. If you are a business or tech leader who understands that solving societal and environmental challenges is key to connecting with your employees and customers, this is the podcast for you.


Highlights


The triple bottom line approach looks at people, planet and profit. So traditionally businesses have purely looked at profit and the financial and economic model. A triple bottom line approach looks at what's the impact to society and also what's the impact to the environment, and how can we benefit all three.


One of the things that's critical for any organization to succeed in the digital era is to have really excellent technology talent and great digital teams. What we see today is that great talent is looking for cultures of innovation, learning and testing with real customers, as well as companies with exciting missions, that are really helping to do some good in the world, and not just create more revenue. 


There’s been a trend and a shift in the industry from social and environmental responsibility being tacked on as an afterthought or as an initiative within an organization to social and environmental values and sustainability becoming core to the business and actually helping to drive innovation and to drive engagement to engage customers as well as employees.


One of the things that executives can do to have the most impact is actually just to make a statement around supporting social and environmental values. And if the leaders of the company do that, that then gives permission to others in the organization to have their work follow on with those principles.


Challenging the status quo this helps us be really innovative as we're thinking about what we build and what products and services we bring into the world


It's not enough to execute something great and be first to market. Whoever has the best user experience and customer experience will capture that market share.


Organizations are starting to benchmark and evaluate where they are at today, in terms of impact. From there they can make a plan and set goals and try to improve. But they can't do that until they understand the situation. And so that's a very important first step.


Products with Purpose is a meetup, based in New York, but hosted on live streams for people to join from anywhere around the world. The goal of the meetup is to share tools and techniques and methods for anyone who's interested to incorporate social and environmental values into their work. We bring in presenters from a range of different industries and backgrounds.


One of the things that I see right now, is organizations actually not being ambitious enough and not setting high enough targets. And so when you have an organization that doesn't make as large commitments as their peers, they face a lot of pushback from their employees, customers and from investors.

More episodes
Episode name
Published
Beyond the AI facade: Tokenomics, board pressure and product-led strategy
September 10, 2026
From Ferrari to AI-powered banking: How Piergiorgio Grossi is building innovation at speed at Credem
August 27, 2026
Why AI alone won't modernize legacy systems
August 13, 2026
Designing the technology organization of the future
July 23, 2026
AI and the workforce: Beyond efficiency to real value creation
April 23, 2026
The velocity trap: Why GenAI is exposing broken foundations
April 08, 2026
Navigating the messy middle: A guide to real product organization transformation
March 26, 2026
The soul in the system: Humanizing AI Strategy
November 24, 2025
Measuring what matters in the age of AI
September 16, 2025
From bronze bullets to big impact: AI-first software delivery
July 30, 2025
Powering innovation: Thoughtworks’ AI journey
April 25, 2025
The change agent’s playbook: How to lead bold transformations
March 26, 2025
The ethics of data
March 12, 2025
The human side of data
February 25, 2025
The foundations of data strategy
February 11, 2025
European Health Data Space: The future of healthcare
January 28, 2025
Product innovation: Charting your own course
January 14, 2025
Revolutionizing data: How PAYBACK transformed with data mesh
December 09, 2024
Leveraging AI for legacy modernization
October 15, 2024
From crisis to confidence: Building reliable IT systems
October 04, 2024
Cross-domain collaboration: Removing barriers to data
September 12, 2024
Building a future-ready tech organization: Vialto's blueprint for success
August 28, 2024
Data modernization in action: Lessons from The Crown Estate
August 15, 2024
Authenticity in action: Cultivating a culture of respect
May 15, 2024
Beyond barriers: How AI is overcoming language barriers and driving inclusion
April 24, 2024
Wealth management transformation: Not just a destination
March 27, 2024
Future Fit Strategy: Transforming Falabella with Technology
February 26, 2024
How to become a truly customer-centric organization
January 29, 2024
Product thinking: More than just ‘product’
January 10, 2024
The power of product thinking
December 04, 2023
From stagnation to success: Unleashing the power of technology and business transformation
November 27, 2023
Head & heart: The art of modern leadership
November 06, 2023
Tech-enabled sustainability: Closing the execution gap
October 24, 2023
From analog to AI: Embracing human-centered AI strategy.
September 04, 2023
The real cost of tech debt for your business - and how to fix it.
April 05, 2023
How to win the innovation challenge
March 02, 2023
How action shapes thought
November 09, 2022
Leveraging full potentials
October 05, 2022
Wicked intelligence
September 08, 2022
People and partners in modernization success
June 27, 2022
Backstage: Spotify's secret to developer effectiveness
June 13, 2022
Unlocking business value with the ITV Data Mesh playbook
May 26, 2022
The future of digital payments
April 28, 2022
Decision science to build resilient supply chains
April 12, 2022
The power of data and tech in the public sector
March 23, 2022
Accessibility for business value
March 02, 2022
Digital sustainability and the 2040 corporate pledge
February 09, 2022
Healthcare tech trends put patient at the center
January 26, 2022
Product thinking in the new era of cloud
October 27, 2021
CIO Interview: A digital mission for social impact
September 28, 2021
The value of creative AI
September 14, 2021
Data governance: The foundation of data-driven organizations
July 28, 2021
Technology proficiency: the new imperative for business growth
July 15, 2021
ABCD Model for Leadership: Drive
June 30, 2021
ABCD Model for Leadership: Curiosity
June 23, 2021
ABCD Model for Leadership: Belonging
June 16, 2021
ABCD Model for Leadership: Awareness
June 09, 2021
CX: Building a customer engagement framework
May 27, 2021
Data-Driven with Data Mesh
May 13, 2021
Green cloud optimization: Reduce your digital footprint, increase your bottom line
April 21, 2021
Looking Glass report: Tech trends and advice for your enterprise
April 06, 2021
The journey to enterprise modernization starts with value
March 17, 2021
Driving innovation with connected devices
March 09, 2021
Evolving the culture for an agile workforce
March 02, 2021
Moving the needle in technology leadership: Focusing on customer success
February 15, 2021
No-code platforms and the art of the possible
February 03, 2021
Resilience, curiosity and belonging: The drivers of successful change.
January 12, 2021
Building a strong data foundation to power tomorrow’s public healthcare services
December 10, 2020
Tech Concepts Every Exec Should Know
November 19, 2020
Building Business Resilience in the Cloud Era
August 28, 2020
Bridging the Gap: Bringing Technology into the Boardroom
July 08, 2020
Risk Management for Building Robust Organizations
May 22, 2020
Solving the Legacy Dilemma
May 07, 2020
Reimagining Value Delivery with Blockchain
February 14, 2020
Creating a Product Organization Within Your Business
January 17, 2020
The Collaboration Blind Spot
December 13, 2019
Creating an Online to Offline Mindset
November 22, 2019
Small Changes, Big Effects
November 08, 2019
Unlocking the Power of Customer Experience Data
October 25, 2019
Edge: Value-Driven Digital Transformation
October 11, 2019
Digital Fluency: Becoming a Modern Digital Business
September 26, 2019
Building Products with Purpose
September 12, 2019
Learning to Unlearn: Changing the Behaviors That Hold You Back
August 29, 2019
Harnessing Uncertainty to Survive Disruption
August 22, 2019
Digital Transformation: Disrupting the World of Fitness
August 01, 2019
Your Data Science Journey
August 01, 2019
The Future of Artificial Intelligence
July 26, 2019

Explore customer experience services

Learn more