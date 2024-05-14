Mitra Collective: Raising LGBTQIA+ awareness in India

The Mitra Collective is one of Thoughtworks’ earliest Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), focused on LGBTQIA+ inclusion at Thoughtworks India. It aims to bring people together to drive safe, inclusive conversations and practices—as well as wider engagement of the LGBTQIA+ community—in a country where people are still not comfortable to engage in public discourse about LGBTQIA+ community issues or rights. Happily, we’ve got plenty of successes to celebrate.

Although LGBTQIA+ is now more visible in Indian society, the community is yet to gain widespread acceptance. ERGs such as the Mitra Collective are a strategic and integral part of how we drive engagement across Thoughtworks and beyond through the lens of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

Back in 2016, Thoughtworks was one of the very first corporates in India to start advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community. Former MDs released open letters, calling out the repeal of Section 377 of the Indian Penal code which criminalized homosexuality. Another letter hailed the judgement when homosexual activity between consenting adults was finally decriminalized in September 2018.



The Mitra Collective has its beginnings in 2016 when Nayana, our first employee from the Trans community, and her colleagues wanted to participate in the Bangalore Pride march. They needed a name and branding to help them stand out. After some brainstorming, the group came up with the name ‘Mitra’ which means ‘friend’ in several regional languages.

What started as an affinity group has since grown into a community of 150+ Thoughtworkers. Now a thriving, formalised ERG it focuses on raising awareness, driving engagement, and advocating for actions that promote inclusion and a safe working environment. Hosting activities from panel discussions to film screenings, Mitra recognizes the power of storytelling and the role of the media in increasing both awareness and engagement – as well as leveraging partnerships to have impact beyond our walls.

The Mitra Collective’s LGBTQIA+ inclusion efforts over the years have positioned Thoughtworks India as a pioneer in this space, opening up exciting opportunities for collaboration with external individuals and organizations. Some examples include:

Mitra Collective members champion initiatives such as Interning With Pride (IWP), a Thoughtworks internship program for LGBTQIA+ people wanting to get into tech.

In preparation for IWP’s smooth execution, we needed to ensure an inclusive, safe space for everyone. Mitra Collective members helped organize sensitization sessions for our office employees, including support staff.

We collaborated with the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore for a case study on LGBTQIA+ inclusion at Thoughtworks India. The study is part of their curriculum and Mitra members are regularly invited to the Institute for group discussions, talks and other events.

Thoughtworks India also collaborated with Bindumadhav Khire, an LGBTQ+ rights activist based in Pune, India, on their ‘Handbook of Basics of LGBTIQ Inclusion in The Workplace' (free download). Mitra Collective members were contacted to share their experiences for the book that also includes some of Thoughtworks India’s policies and best practices to ensure LGBTQIA+ inclusion.

Elsewhere, Thoughtworks India has worked closely with Periferry, a social organization focused on educating and creating employment opportunities for people from the trans community. In 2020, we launched Prajna, a mentorship program for transgender individuals, together with close to 50 Mitra Collective members volunteering as mentors. For Periferry’s REVIVE Training program, members hosted program participants at Thoughtworks offices – most recently in 2023. The aim is to create experiences in the corporate environment and offer training in soft skills such as communication, resume writing etc.

All these collaborations have firmly established our position as thought leaders and advocates for the LGBTQIA+ community. None of this would have been possible without the Mitra Collective ERG.