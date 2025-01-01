Dipsi Kundal Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) for Thoughtworks India and ME

As the Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) for Thoughtworks India and Middle East region, I lead the strategy and execution of initiatives that foster a culture of belonging, respect, and empowerment for our employees, clients, and communities. With over 12 years of experience in consulting, program management, and delivery, I have a proven track record of enabling organizational growth and performance through data-driven and client-centric solutions.



I joined Thoughtworks in 2012 and since then I have played a variety of roles, ranging from managing operations for global graduate onboarding programs, to leading business-critical programs for the office of the CIO, to partnering with clients and teams on large-scale engagements. I have also completed certifications in disruptive strategy and organizational leadership from Harvard Business School Executive Education, which have enhanced my skills and knowledge in leading change, innovation, and transformation. My mission is to leverage my expertise in organizational development and DEI to create positive impact and value for Thoughtworks and the society at large.