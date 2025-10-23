How Terraform’s partial backend configuration enables infrastructure automation at scale

After some years working on Infrastructure automation, it became evident to me that automation with Terraform isn't as simple as writing some .tf files, running terraform apply and walking away. As your system grows, you start to crave sensible patterns, a neat project structure and quick feedback for devs when they tweak things.

Fortunately, Kief Morris's book Infrastructure as Code gives us a vocabulary for these patterns. This is thoroughly discussed in Chapters 7 and 8. In this post I borrow a number of terms from him, sketch out the common stack patterns he describes and show how Terraform's partial backend configuration can help you build the recommended pattern he has pointed out. Along the way I point to concrete examples from my repo terraform-infra-automation.