Opentracing and Jaeger (part one)

Problems in distributed systems

Distributed systems have a far higher number of interconnected parts, so the number and types of failure that can occur are higher too. Additionally, distributed systems are constantly updated; every change can create a new type of failure.

Is there any method that we can use to observe what is happening in this system? Or what has happened to a specific request?

Without a methodology, the system will be chaotic. Fortunately, we have cybernetics.

Cybernetics

According to the CNCF (Cloud Native Computing Foundation) official doc, the definition of observability comes from Cybernetic.

The core concept of cybernetics is circular causality or feedback—where the observed outcomes of actions are taken as inputs for further action in ways that support the pursuit and maintenance (or disruption) of particular conditions.