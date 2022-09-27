AI in Financial Services - unlocking value in Private Banking and Wealth Management

Business leaders are surrounded by cautionary tales of dominant incumbents being displaced due to not taking the threat of disruptive forces seriously. There are plenty of examples from the last few decades, typically featuring innovative newcomers undermining established players (think Netflix and Blockbuster or Facebook and MySpace) or rapid changes in technology and consumer preferences (consider Kodak’s failure to the dominance of digital cameras or Blackberry misjudging the popularity of the touchscreen).

Many traditional Financial Services (FS) firms find themselves at this familiar precipice. Today, they are confronted by the onslaught of costly-to-comply-with regulations, fintechs and non-banks pushing into the market, disruptive technologies upending traditional business models (e.g. blockchain), and, arguably the most crucial factor, rapidly changing customer needs and expectations. Although there are a number of strategic plays firms can pursue to address these looming threats, all too often they do little more than reduce complex challenges into cost reduction problems.

We see artificial intelligence (AI) as the core play FS firms need to embrace over the next five years. Doing so will not only help them respond to these challenges but also drive profitable growth. The opportunity space here is made particularly attractive by the amount of ‘fuel’ that is now available for AI algorithms: valuable customer data (something incumbents possess in abundance). The implications of AI should not be underestimated by the industry: there is a growing divide between firms willing to leverage the power of the data at their disposal and reimagine their business models and those that are falling behind. McKinsey estimates that AI technologies can potentially unlock $1 trillion in incremental value for global banks annually (McKinsey, 2021).

Within private banking and wealth management in particular (largely as a result of aggressive efforts to increase productivity and shrinking coverage models) relationship managers (RMs) are now expected to manage an ever-increasing number of clients. This presents a double-edged sword: while clients expect increasingly personalized advice, RMs must manage a hefty cognitive load, having to contend with increasing volumes of information. This is already having serious consequences, with the EY Global Wealth Research 2021 noting lack of personalization as one of the major complaints from wealth clients (EY, 2021).



Thoughtworks has a set of AI solutions that can be deployed into specific areas across the private banking value chain to help alleviate this double-edged sword:



Prospecting: As attrition and competition for a share of the wallet intensify, prospecting for potential clients becomes more difficult. This is, in part, due to the data on prospects being opaque, unstructured, and difficult to obtain. Here, algorithms could be invaluable; they could be used to aggregate and identify signals from the vast pool of data RMs have to struggle through — emails, video-call transcripts, Linkedin announcements, public reports, company data, etc. AI models would assist RMs by creating a prioritized probability-weighted list of potential clients to target

Cross-selling is a powerful strategy; however, identifying connections between bank targets and those clients already banked by other divisions (e.g. commercial banking) has always been a challenge. Advances in graph-based algorithms now make it possible to identify those connections without sharing sensitive data across divisions