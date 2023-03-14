Maximize your tech investments with Engineering Effectiveness

Productivity is hard to measure*. Fortunately, waste isn’t.

To determine the best way to enable and support engineering effectiveness, we first need to be clear about what your organization wants to achieve, and how high-performing, effective engineering serves your key business drivers. Overwhelmingly, the four biggest drivers for adopting Engineering Effectiveness strategies are:

Reducing the total cost of engineering, typically by increasing engineering productivity, and by identifying skill and capability mismatches to desired outcomes.

Acquiring and retaining top development talent, by delivering satisfying experiences and removing the barriers to individual, team, and cross-organization throughput and flow.

Reducing time to value and rolling out new software quickly to stay ahead of disruptive players and digital native competitors.

Increasing the predictability of delivery to enable more accurate, strategic, long-term decision-making and planning.

The clear thread across these goals is productivity. Organizations want to build and maintain highly-productive engineering teams that deliver the software they need quickly, cost-effectively, and to a consistently high standard. The problem is, from an improvement point of view, productivity is very hard to measure.

We can, of course, measure it by team output and commits. But in the software space, raw output is no real indication of user outcome or business value creation, and traditional metrics like velocity are relative measures, and easy to game. The various definitions of productivity and ways it can be measured make it very hard to increase consistently, and can easily demoralize teams, or accidentally encourage the wrong behaviors.

So, we reframed the issue and shifted the focus away from deceptive “absolute” measures of productivity, and onto all the forms of waste and friction that reduce it. Unlike productivity, both waste and friction are very easy to track and measure (if you know where to look).

First, all of the high-impact sources of waste need to be accounted for, and then, most importantly, their mitigation strategies need to be prioritized based on their quantified impact on value delivery, adjusted for cost and complexity. Too often, organizations go after the “low hanging fruit” just because it’s easy, when often the impact of remediating it is also low. This is often driven, in part, by the trap of focussing on what is easy to measure, or already being measured, rather than doing the work to measure what is important, and of high value.

The key to tackling both waste and process friction is visualization. And therein lies the crucial piece of thinking that is the foundation of Thoughtworks’ Engineering Effectiveness solution. If we can make the waste and friction across software and engineering value streams visible and quantifiable, we can empower teams and leaders to reduce or even eliminate them — and in doing so, improve developer satisfaction and become far more effective in delivering critical business value.

* According to Google engineering and many others, productivity between teams, and even within a team, is very subjective and hard to measure consistently over time. What is incontrovertible though, is that any waste you remove becomes capacity you can redeploy for more throughput, or cost you can recover. An example of this reasoning from a Google engineering productivity leader can be found here.