The challenge

How can a legacy system be migrated without any supporting documentation?

Unieuro’s data operations had grown organically over decades, built on on-premises integration tools that were never designed to operate at the scale the business now found itself at. The data pipelines at the heart of the operations were complex and deeply embedded with business logic and used both for data integration and data analysis.

Moving to Google Cloud Platform was the clear strategic direction, providing the opportunity to rebuild the data platform while addressing data migration challenges. But without a way to automatically interpret and translate the legacy pipelines, the only option would have been to reverse-engineer each one by hand — a slow, high-risk process entirely dependent on expertise that was stretched thin. With hundreds of pipelines to migrate to Google Cloud Platform, that approach simply wasn't viable. Unieuro partnered with Thoughtworks and Huware, leveraging AI to enable a smarter path forward.

The solution

How to build a scalable AI-powered engine for data pipeline migration

Thoughtworks, working in close partnership with technology partner Huware, developed an MVP built around two core engines in only three months: an automated pipeline migration and self-generating documentation.

Rather than migrating each pipeline manually, the team built a system powered by AI automation that could do the heavy lifting autonomously. Data owners and data engineers used the tools to automate the data pipeline migration.

Thoughtworks and Huware brought their co-delivery expertise in AI engineering, data platform management, and a structured delivery approach. The two teams worked in tandem throughout the process, with Thoughtworks leading the initial delivery while upskilling the Huware and Unieuro teams to own and extend the digital solution independently.