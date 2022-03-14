Five year trusted partnership empowers Spotify’s Creator Marketplace

A partnership of innovation

Spotify is the world's largest music streaming service provider with over 551 million monthly active users, including 220 million paying subscribers, as of June 2023. They're also building the world's premiere audio network all while empowering creators and connecting fans. Spotify also focuses on using technical innovation to solve scaling problems — the company's earliest developers were pioneers in torrent technology and used distributed file delivery as the foundation for streaming music on-demand.

Since 2018, Thoughtworks has been proudly partnering with Spotify through various projects that power the Spotify marketplace, helping to build a consistent and reliable enterprise-grade platform. Both organizations align on our mutually shared values, from a strong passion for technological innovation to DEI initiatives, which has generated a powerful synergy and partnership that's yielded impactful results.

Works of progress



Thoughtworks technologists embedded themselves throughout Spotify to further their missions for the overall goal of Music Product. To help them have an extraordinary impact on the industry, we introduced new technology standards and ways of working across the organization. This included employing evolutionary architecture, agile principles and microservices best practices. We took an experimental approach to delivery, leveraging evidence obtained from metrics and A/B tests to prove feature value.



Here are some of the ways we've helped Spotify over our partnership.