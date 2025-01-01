Thoughtworks AI policy for recruitment

Using AI during your application process

At Thoughtworks, we embrace the transformative potential of AI and encourage your responsible use of these tools in your application. We prioritize transparency, asking you to disclose any GenAI tool usage, as we value your unique skills, original work and authentic contributions. During assessments and interviews, we appreciate good usage of AI tools, expecting your responses to reflect your real-time skills and critical evaluation of AI-generated outputs.

Our commitment: A human-centric approach to recruitment

How we use AI in our hiring process

To help us focus on what truly matters—getting to know you—we use GenAI to enhance and support our recruitment team's administrative tasks. It’s important for you to know that AI at Thoughtworks is a tool that assists our people, it does not replace them or make hiring decisions.

Our use of AI is limited to augmenting our team's capabilities in areas such as:

Streamlining communication: Assisting our recruiters in drafting outreach messages or ensuring timely responses to common inquiries.

Improving efficiency: Helping with administrative tasks such as scheduling interviews and organizing application data, which frees up our recruiters to spend more quality time with candidates.

Enhancing job descriptions: Analyzing our job postings to ensure they are clear, inclusive and accurately represent the roles we are looking to fill.

What AI does not do

We want to be perfectly clear: all hiring decisions at Thoughtworks are made by people.

AI does not screen, rank or reject candidates.

AI does not conduct interviews or assess your skills, experience or cultural fit.

AI does not have the final say in any part of our selection process.

Every application is reviewed by a member of our talent team, and the entire evaluation process is led by our recruiters and hiring managers.

Our promise is to maintain a recruitment process that values human interaction and thoughtful consideration above all else. We are excited to learn about your unique journey and potential.

If you have any questions about our use of technology in the hiring process, please feel free to ask your recruiter.