Sarath Kumar Senior Consultant

With 12 years of experience architecting high-scale Azure ecosystems and automated GitOps workflows, I am passionate about building resilient cloud platforms and intelligent automation. I specialize in Platform Engineering governed by a "private-first" security philosophy, which involves migrating legacy infrastructure to zero-exposure architectures and optimizing global-scale APIs handling millions of requests per minute to ensure technical ecosystems align seamlessly with evolving business goals.



Known for my pragmatic, first-principles mindset, I excel at tackling intricate operational challenges, fuelled by a rare dual background spanning application development (.NET/C#) and large-scale cloud infrastructure. A pioneer in weaving AI/LLM capabilities into DevOps, I build RAG-based agents and agentic automation that cut transformed manual support workflows.

Skills:



Cloud platforms: Azure (PaaS/IaaS), GCP.



Containers & orchestration: Kubernetes (AKS), Docker, Helm , Nginx Ingress and gateway API.



CI/CD & GitOps: GitHub Actions, Azure DevOps (YAML) and Jenkins.



Infrastructure as Code: Terraform, Bicep, ARM templates and Ansible, packer.



Observability: New Relic, Splunk, prometheus , Grafana, Langfuse, Azure Monitor and app insights.



Artificial intelligence: LLM app development (RAG), multi-agent systems, custom agents & skills, MCP servers, self-hosted LLMs KAITO, Azure Synapse and Cosmos DB.



Polyglot programming: Python, C#/.NET Core, Bash, PowerShell and SQL.

