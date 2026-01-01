Sarath KumarSenior Consultant
With 12 years of experience architecting high-scale Azure ecosystems and automated GitOps workflows, I am passionate about building resilient cloud platforms and intelligent automation. I specialize in Platform Engineering governed by a "private-first" security philosophy, which involves migrating legacy infrastructure to zero-exposure architectures and optimizing global-scale APIs handling millions of requests per minute to ensure technical ecosystems align seamlessly with evolving business goals.
Known for my pragmatic, first-principles mindset, I excel at tackling intricate operational challenges, fuelled by a rare dual background spanning application development (.NET/C#) and large-scale cloud infrastructure. A pioneer in weaving AI/LLM capabilities into DevOps, I build RAG-based agents and agentic automation that cut transformed manual support workflows.
Skills:
Cloud platforms: Azure (PaaS/IaaS), GCP.
Containers & orchestration: Kubernetes (AKS), Docker, Helm , Nginx Ingress and gateway API.
CI/CD & GitOps: GitHub Actions, Azure DevOps (YAML) and Jenkins.
Infrastructure as Code: Terraform, Bicep, ARM templates and Ansible, packer.
Observability: New Relic, Splunk, prometheus , Grafana, Langfuse, Azure Monitor and app insights.
Artificial intelligence: LLM app development (RAG), multi-agent systems, custom agents & skills, MCP servers, self-hosted LLMs KAITO, Azure Synapse and Cosmos DB.
Polyglot programming: Python, C#/.NET Core, Bash, PowerShell and SQL.