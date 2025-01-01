Daniela Huaman Global Marketing Lead - Enterprise Modernization, Platforms and Cloud

I look after global marketing efforts for our largest service line – Enterprise Modernization, Platforms and Cloud. I work closely with our service line leaders to develop and evolve value props and go-to-market strategies for various solutions across our portfolio. I orchestrate the efforts of global teams across the marketing and technology organisations to deliver campaigns across multiple channels and enable our sales and client leadership teams.



I joined Thoughtworks because I wanted to work for an organization with a purpose. As part of this, I’ve had the privilege to be involved in many of our social impact, diversity and inclusion initiatives, launching our Limitless community for women leads and kicking off the process for Thoughtworks to join the global movement for disability, The Valuable 500.