Andy Symonds Data Scientist

Andy Symonds (he/him) is part of the Data & AI practice at Thoughtworks where he has worked with several private and public organizations, including the Natural History Museum to help them solve business problems using data science. With a background in academia before moving into consulting, he enjoys building knowledge graphs and using natural language processing to deploy solutions to the cloud. When not at work, Andy lives just outside of London and can be found walking his dog or building Lego robots and learning about dinosaurs with his daughters.