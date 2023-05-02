How you can take a value-driven approach to technical debt
Technical debt can easily build to significant issues in the long run.
You only need to look at some of the recent high-profile catastrophes at major airlines and government organizations to see the damage it can cause to your operations, your customers and your reputation.
But there is a way to tackle it — all while delivering new value to your customers.
In Don’t waste a tech debt crisis, we expose the true threat of technical debt, and reveal an adaptive model for value creation that can help you address it alongside other challenges in your organization. Inside, we explore:
What technical debt looks like, why it poses such a threat for organizations and where leaders have failed to address it in recent years.
How you can implement a more strategic, value-driven approach to portfolio management that tackles challenges like tech debt in your organization.
An adaptive operating model that keeps customers at the center of your strategy, accelerates time-to-value and maximizes engineering effectiveness.
