1. Business priorities for the year ahead

Given the financial strains caused by the pandemic, it is not surprising that companies across the globe are focused on the bottom line for the year ahead — with the three most frequently cited priorities being to improve operational efficiency, to grow the customer base and to increase profitability.

These three key priorities were mentioned by almost half of the business leaders taking part in this research.

The next most frequently cited set of priorities centered on improving employee and customer relations; with nearly one in four businesses stating they wanted to improve customer loyalty, attract talent to the business and improve staff morale.

As part of this research, Thoughtworks also asked business leaders how they planned to achieve these goals. The research findings show the central role that technology will play in helping firms to navigate these challenges in the year ahead.

Across different countries — and different sectors — most companies surveyed said they will be ‘heavily relying’ on technology solutions to help them grow their business and remain competitive. A further third said there was an urgent need to modernize their systems, platforms, networks and other technology to deliver on core business goals.