The future of banking is autonomous and embedded. Is your strategy ready?
Banks are entering an era of irreversible transformation, driven not by new products, but by platforms, partnerships and intelligence.
Those that thrive will embed financial services into daily life, creating trusted, frictionless experiences that customers can’t live without.
Will you be one of them?
Discover the five trends redefining banking in 2026 and how leading institutions are already adapting.
Key insights to get you started
It's driving faster decisions, hyperpersonalization and efficiency gains. GenAI alone could add up to $340 billion in annual value to global banking.
Legacy systems block data, speed and innovation. Leaders are modernizing through domain-driven slices to unlock agility and meet compliance head-on.
Banks are teaming up with fintechs, tech firms and platforms to embed finance into daily life — becoming trusted, invisible partners to customers.
About the authors
Murali Puthanveedu
Head of Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Practice, IME