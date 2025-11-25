Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Five banking technology trends for 2026

EU, UK and the Middle East
The future of banking is autonomous and embedded. Is your strategy ready?

 

Banks are entering an era of irreversible transformation, driven not by new products, but by platforms, partnerships and intelligence.

 

Those that thrive will embed financial services into daily life, creating trusted, frictionless experiences that customers can’t live without.

 

Will you be one of them?

 

Discover the five trends redefining banking in 2026 and how leading institutions are already adapting.

Key insights to get you started

AI isn’t a side project anymore

It's driving faster decisions, hyperpersonalization and efficiency gains. GenAI alone could add up to $340 billion in annual value to global banking.

Legacy is the biggest blocker to success

Legacy systems block data, speed and innovation. Leaders are modernizing through domain-driven slices to unlock agility and meet compliance head-on.

Growth will come from smart partnerships

Banks are teaming up with fintechs, tech firms and platforms to embed finance into daily life — becoming trusted, invisible partners to customers.

Inaction is the riskiest option.

Explore the banking trends for 2026 and get ahead.

About the authors

Rav Hayer

Rav Hayer

Managing Director, UK and Ireland, and Head of BFSI, Europe

Davnit Singh

Davnit Singh

Principal Consultant - BFSI Domain Expert

Adam Wright

Adam Wright

Market Technical Director, BFSI Europ

Murali Puthanveedu

Murali Puthanveedu

Head of Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Practice, IME

